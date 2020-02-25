‘One Million Moms’ Flips Out Over Billy Porter on Sesame Street: ‘A Drag Queen Activist Wearing a Gender-Bender Tuxedo Gown!’

One Million Moms, the American Family Association subgroup, apparently wants everyone to see Billy Porter’s Sesame Street appearance because lead fussbudget Monica Cole sent out an alert instructing her minions (if there are any) to denounce PBS and its “LGBTQ agenda.”

Cole’s other complaint concerned children’s series Clifford the Big Red Dog which featured a girl with two moms.

Wrote Cole, who also needed to explain the fire emoji: “PBS recently announced that Sesame Street will feature a drag queen activist wearing a gender-bender tuxedo gown in one of its episodes this year. Sesame Street posted on its Facebook page: ‘Billy Porter bringing those fierce vibes to Sesame Street. #Season51’ The post also included a fire emoji which is used to signify that something is cool, awesome, exciting, or ‘on fire.’ It can also convey that someone is sexy or hot.”

Added Cole, in part: “Discussion of such controversial topics and lifestyle choices should be left up to parents. PBS KIDS should not introduce the LGBTQ lifestyle to young children. PBS KIDS should stick to entertaining and providing family friendly programming, instead of pushing an agenda. Many families have already discovered that PBS KIDS, largely supported by federal funds, is anything but family friendly. However, 1MM is warning anyone who continues to watch the channel. Please take action and help get the word out about this ridiculous use of taxpayers’ dollars to indoctrinate children to the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

1MM’s freak-out rides on the complaint about Porter earlier this month from Jason Rapert, a state senator from Arkansas.

Porter responded to Page Six: “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. Like, what about me singing with a penguin [on the show] has anything to do with what I’m doing in my bedroom? The really interesting thing for me is that that’s what it’s all about when it comes to LGBTQ people — the first thing everyone wants to talk about is how we having sex. Stay out of my bedroom and you will be fine — that is none of your business.”