Elsa is Gay in SNL’s ‘Frozen II’ Deleted Scenes: WATCH

In deleted scenes from Saturday Night Live‘s Frozen II, Kate McKinnon’s Elsa showed signs she might be a lesbian.

Said McKinnon’s Elsa as she wandered through the disorienting enchanted forest: “Hello, is anyone there? Ana, Christof? Olaf? I’m gay? Is anyone there? … I don’t know whether we’re heading north, south, gay, or west.”

“Did you say gay?” said Cecily Strong’s Ana, coming to Elsa’s aid.

“No!” exclaimed Elsa. “I’m not anything. You have a fulfilling sexual marriage at the age of 18, and I’ve just spent two whole movies playing with snow. Both are equal and good. and then in Frozen III I can just freeze my eggs!”

Strong’s Ana took her hand, singing to the tune of “Let It Go”: “We all know, we all know, we’ve all known since you were a tween, since you dressed as Brienne of Tarth on three separate Halloweens. I don’t care what Disney says, the Twitterstorm rages on.”

“The lack of any romantic interest doesn’t bother me anyway,” sang McKinnon’s Elsa.

Other deleted scenes included JJ Watt’s perfectly-cast Kristoff singing “Big and Woke”, a scene dealing with the criticism that the Frozen universe is too white, and a redesigned Olaf with a suspiciously-positioned carrot: “That thing is thicker than a coke can!”