Trump: SCOTUS Justices Sotomayor and RBG ‘Should Recuse Themselves’ on All Matters Related to Me

Donald Trump late Monday said that Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg should recuse themselves from all cases related to him, reacting to a stinging dissent from Sotomayor that suggested the conservative justices on the Court had a pro-Trump bias.

Tweeted Trump: “Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump.” @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to “shame” some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a “faker”. Both should recuse themselves……on all Trump, or Trump related, matters! While “elections have consequences”, I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court!

….on all Trump, or Trump related, matters! While “elections have consequences”, I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court! February 25, 2020

Trump repeated the assertion at a news conference in India:

Trump, during news conference in India, explains that he thinks Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should recuse herself from cases involving him because she didn't support him in 2016. He also calls on Justice Sotomayor to recuse herself for an unspecified "inappropriate" statement. pic.twitter.com/fb0WqOXKvp February 25, 2020

Trump’s rant came after a stinging dissent from Sotomayor this week in a ruling allowing a plan to restrict low-income immigrants from entering the U.S. to go into effect.

The NYT reports: “Justice Sotomayor wrote that the Trump administration had become too quick to run to the Supreme Court after interim losses in the lower courts. … Justice Sotomayor did not overtly accuse Republican-appointed justices of being biased in favor of Mr. Trump, as the president asserted, but complained that the court ‘is partly to blame for the breakdown in the appellate process,’ because it ‘has been all too quick to grant the government’s’ reflexive requests.”

Wrote Sotomayor: “Claiming one emergency after another, the government has recently sought stays in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding immediate attention and consuming limited court resources in each. And with each successive application, of course, its cries of urgency ring increasingly hollow. … Perhaps most troublingly, the court’s recent behavior on stay applications has benefited one litigant over all others.”