Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Nevada Caucus, Donald Trump, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Chelsea Manning, Jeremy Irons, Alanis Morrisette: HOT LINKS

#TrumpIsARussianAsset: Trump dismisses intelligence official’s assessment of Russian preference for him as Democratic ‘hoax’. Shelby Pierson, the intelligence community’s election threats executive, participated in a classified briefing on election security last week for the House Intelligence Committee. Pierson told the lawmakers — Democrats and Republicans — that according to the intelligence gathered by U.S. agencies, Russia had “developed a preference” for Trump in 2020, according to an official briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a classified briefing.

Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa. Hoax number 7! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

MIC DROP: ‘Parasite’ studio fires back after Trump criticism: ‘He can’t read’

FAMILY TURMOIL: Buttigieg’s brother-in-law denounces candidate for advancing ideas ‘against Scripture’

NOT LETTING UP: Warren proposes contract to free women from Bloomberg confidentiality agreements

"I used to teach contract law. And I thought I would make this easy."



Elizabeth Warren opened her #cnntownhall by reading aloud a document to release people from Michael Bloomberg's nondisclosure agreements https://t.co/j8nidJ0nTL pic.twitter.com/eHMBjI4qyM — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 21, 2020

‘TAKING NO CHANCES’: Nevada Dems hire massive call center to avoid caucus meltdown

CORONAVIRUS: China HIV patients risk running out of AIDS drugs in days. HIV patients in China risk running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because quarantines and lockdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus disease outbreak mean they cannot replenish vital medicine stocks, United Nations AIDS agency said on Wednesday.

OUT IN AFRICA: Gay Man Struggles to Survive in Liberia Amid Beating And Bullying

FREE CHELSEA: Chelsea Manning’s lawyers renew call to release her from jail

‘ONWARD’ AND UPWARD: Pixar’s Onward Finally Gets the “Exclusively Gay Moment” Right.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/gn5QmllRCn4?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

SORRY, CHAPS: Shutdown of Chappy dating app stings gay and bisexual men

GET A LIFE: Attorney says lawsuit possible over LGBT flag at Minnesota middle school

YIKES: Katy Perry “Collapsed” Due To A Potential Gas Leak On “American Idol”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/jSd9hM0uK4M?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

FOR THE RECORD: Jeremy Irons clarifies his controversial opinions on gay marriage, abortion & groping

ON THE RAGS: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Alanis Morissette Returns with ‘Smiling’ from New Album ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/WucSu5zftlo?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

NEW SONG OF THE DAY II: Elliot Jones, “Groupie”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/9TZkGk7hvI0?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

LIVE PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Ricky Martin, “Tiburones”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/dAcaTV_RnGg?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Mike Taveira, “Curious”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/c1t7uTKYZ6s?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Freud

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/VQfcZ9Ak2nU?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

FRIDAY FUR: Vincent Michael