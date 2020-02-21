Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Nevada Caucus, Donald Trump, Katy Perry, Ricky Martin, Chelsea Manning, Jeremy Irons, Alanis Morrisette: HOT LINKS

#TrumpIsARussianAsset: Trump dismisses intelligence official’s assessment of Russian preference for him as Democratic ‘hoax’. Shelby Pierson, the intelligence community’s election threats executive, participated in a classified briefing on election security last week for the House Intelligence Committee. Pierson told the lawmakers — Democrats and Republicans — that according to the intelligence gathered by U.S. agencies, Russia had “developed a preference” for Trump in 2020, according to an official briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a classified briefing.
MIC DROP: ‘Parasite’ studio fires back after Trump criticism: ‘He can’t read’
FAMILY TURMOIL: Buttigieg’s brother-in-law denounces candidate for advancing ideas ‘against Scripture’
NOT LETTING UP: Warren proposes contract to free women from Bloomberg confidentiality agreements
‘TAKING NO CHANCES’: Nevada Dems hire massive call center to avoid caucus meltdown
CORONAVIRUS: China HIV patients risk running out of AIDS drugs in days. HIV patients in China risk running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because quarantines and lockdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus disease outbreak mean they cannot replenish vital medicine stocks, United Nations AIDS agency said on Wednesday.
OUT IN AFRICA: Gay Man Struggles to Survive in Liberia Amid Beating And Bullying
FREE CHELSEA: Chelsea Manning’s lawyers renew call to release her from jail
‘ONWARD’ AND UPWARD: Pixar’s Onward Finally Gets the “Exclusively Gay Moment” Right.
SORRY, CHAPS: Shutdown of Chappy dating app stings gay and bisexual men
GET A LIFE: Attorney says lawsuit possible over LGBT flag at Minnesota middle school
YIKES: Katy Perry “Collapsed” Due To A Potential Gas Leak On “American Idol”
FOR THE RECORD: Jeremy Irons clarifies his controversial opinions on gay marriage, abortion & groping
ON THE RAGS: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines.
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Alanis Morissette Returns with ‘Smiling’ from New Album ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’
NEW SONG OF THE DAY II: Elliot Jones, “Groupie”
LIVE PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Ricky Martin, “Tiburones”
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Mike Taveira, “Curious”
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Freud
FRIDAY FUR: Vincent Michael