Pete Buttigieg Chokes Up Over Iowa Results: ‘It Validates for a Kid …Wondering if He Belongs, or She Belongs, or They Belong’ — WATCH

Pete Buttigieg got emotional in a speech in Laconia, New Hampshire, reacting to the partial results of the delayed Iowa caucus vote which put him at the top of the slate of Democratic candidates for president.

“It validates the idea that we can expand,” said Buttigieg, “a coalition not only unified around who it is we’re against but around what it is that we’re for.”

Then Mayor Pete got choked up: “And it validates for a kid somewhere in a community …. wondering … if he belongs, or she belongs, or they belong, in their own family, that if you believe in yourself and your country, there’s a lot backing up that belief.”

On Wednesday morning, with 71 percent of Iowa precincts reporting, results showed Buttigieg leading Bernie Sanders by 1.6 percentage points.