University of Louisville Administrators Permit Unenrolled Student to Distribute Sickening Anti-Gay Literature to ‘Intro to LGBTQ Studies’ Class

Students at the University of Louisville are outraged after school administrators permitted an unenrolled student to distribute disgusting anti-gay literature to students enrolled in an ‘Introduction to LGBTQ Studies’ class.

The Courier Journal reports: “Kaila Story, an associate professor of women and gender studies and Pan-African studies, said the student came to her Introduction to LGBTQ Studies class last week, passed out pamphlets and then ‘lurked outside the class.’ The pamphlet, published by the Christian group Living Waters Publications, begins by describing a woman who is locked in a car on a train track and is rescued at the last minute from being hit by an oncoming train she didn’t see.”

Said the pamphlet: “Perhaps you believe you are gay, or maybe you are sympathetic toward homosexuality and you think that what people do sexually is their own business. Whatever the case, I want to convince you that you are sitting in a car on a railroad track with a train coming, and you don’t know it.”

When the incident was reported to the office of student affairs, administrators told the anti-gay student he could return to the class within 48 hours. A university spokesman said the student was not breaking any laws and followed university rules.

SHADES, the LGBTQ students of color group at University of Louisville, condemned the school, writing: “Shades absolutely condemns the University of Louisville, the Student Affairs Office, and Neeli Bendapudi and her staff for the completely incompetent and ineffective response to the targeted act of harassment and hate that Dr. Kaila Story’s Intro to LGBTQ Studies has been left to deal with. Anti-LGBTQ propaganda has been left in the classroom for LGBTQ students and allies to see, and the perpetrator of this injustice has been seen lurking outside of the classroom, making both the professor and students fear for their safety. While faculty and staff have stood up and fought for actions to be taken, their words were met with effectively nothing. Their concerns were ignored and treated as being ‘too emotional.'”

“Now, students and faculty & staff will be working to bring this abhorrent situation to the resolution it SHOULD HAVE COME TO,” the group added. “We will not be silent and we will not allow this act of hate & harassment to go unchecked by the University of Louisville who is supposed to cherish LGBTQ students and our community. While UofL may tout themselves to be a champion of diversity and inclusion, they are showing through their actions that they could care less about us. All they care about is covering their own backs at the expense and safety of LGBTQ individuals. UofL through their actions have shown themselves to be on the wrong side of history, and we—the LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and staff & those aligned with us—will not stand for it. The University of Louisville, the Student Affairs Office, and Neeli Bendapudi and her staff must take immediate action to truly ensure the safety and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ individuals that have carved out safe spaces in this campus that the University takes credit for, but clearly will not fight for. Thank you.”

