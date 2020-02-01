Rashida Tlaib Apologizes for Encouraging Bernie Rally to Boo Hillary Clinton: WATCH

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) apologized on Saturday after going viral for encouraging the crowd at a Bernie Sanders rally to boo Hillary Clinton.

At a certain point during a panel led by Des Moines school board member Dionna Langford which included Reps. Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal, Clinton’s name was mentioned and the crowd booed. Langford asked the crowd not to boo, but Tlaib egged them on.

“Well, I’ll boo,” she said. “Boo! You all know, I can’t be quiet, no, we’re going to boo. That’s all right, the haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

I am no fan of Clinton. But I find this video really disappointing and beneath the dignity of the offices these women hold and the respect I hold for them individually. I am sorry. This is not okay. https://t.co/asKjKA52Yo — Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) February 1, 2020

Tlaib later apologized: “I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement. However, I know what is at stake if we don’t unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020. In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better. I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations.”