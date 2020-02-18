Rod Blagojevich, Wendy Williams, Kenan Thompson, Martha Stewart, Jeff Bezos Climate, Lizzo, Ryan Newman: HOT LINKS

CRIMINAL MINDS. Trump pardons Rod Blagojevich, Michael Milken, Bernard Kerik, and Edward DeBartolo: “President Trump commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Gov. Rod R. Blagojevich of Illinois, the Democrat who was convicted of trying to essentially sell Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat for personal gain, and pardoned the financier Michael R. Milken and Bernard B. Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner, the president announced on Tuesday.”

EMERGENCY MEETING. Federal Judges Association calls unprecedented meeting to discuss Trump and AG Bill Barr’s intervention in Roger Stone sentencing: “U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe, the Philadelphia-based judge who heads the voluntary association of around 1,100 life-term federal judges, told USA Today that the issue “could not wait.” The association, founded in 1982, ordinarily concerns itself with matters of judicial compensation and legislation affecting the federal judiciary.”

WENDY WILLIAMS. Audience groans as Williams makes tasteless joke about falling death of Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick.

ON STAGE. Saturday Night Live cast-member Kenan Thompson and Netflix’s Hasan Minhaj to headline White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April. ‘Thompson will serve as the dinner’s host while Minhaj, the host of Netflix’s “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” and who was the event’s headliner in 2017, will serve as the featured entertainer, the WHCA announced.’

2020. Major Nevada Latino group backs Sanders: “Mijente, a grass-roots organization that mobilizes Latinx and Chicanx voters, decided to make its first-ever presidential endorsement in response to President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and policies targeting Latinos. The endorsement adds to the growing collection of progressive groups coalescing around the Vermont senator, after earlier expectations they would be divided between him and Elizabeth Warren.”

PACKING PETE SUPPORTER OF THE DAY. Click through to the full pic on Twitter for the pronouncement.

Buttigieg supporter



No blaring MAGA hat or thundering words. Just a very pleasant Democratic pronouncement. pic.twitter.com/UUijgnutHY — Dane B. McFadhen (@DaneMcFadhen) February 18, 2020

HORRIFYING EXPERIENCE. Martha Stewart opens up about time in prison.

DWYANE WADE. Daughter Zaya knew her gender identity for 9 years: “Along this way we’ve asked questions and we’ve learned. But she’s known.”

CLIMATE PLEDGE OF THE DAY. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledges $10 BILLION to fight climate change: “Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund.⁣⁣⁣ Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals.”

RYAN NEWMAN. Daytona 500 driver seriously injured in terrible crash.

Scary finish at #DAYTONA500 when leader Ryan Newman flipped right before the finish. Denny Hamlin wins but all thoughts on Newman right now. pic.twitter.com/Fltj5w5d2g — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) February 18, 2020

MINNEANAPOLIS. Ainsley Earhardt.

Ainsley Earhardt says she used to think "Minneapolis" was actually "Minneanapolis" 😳 pic.twitter.com/NRj4C1QJyQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2020

KADAR SMALL. An intimate photo series exploring queer PDA.

CUBBYHOLE. Business Insider visits the West Village’s best known lesbian bar. “Cubbyhole is a welcoming place. It doesn’t matter what you look like, or how you identify, or even how old you are; everyone is welcome here.”

FULL MOON OF THE DAY. KJ Apa.

LIVE LOUNGE CLIPS OF THE DAY. Lizzo.

BONUS INSTAGRAM CLIP:

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Feel Good.

TORSO TUESDAY. The Walking Dead‘s Daniel Newman.