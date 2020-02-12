Trump Congratulates Bill Barr for Intervening in Roger Stone Sentencing After All 4 DOJ Prosecutors Withdraw from Case

Donald Trump congratulated Attorney General Bill Barr for intervening in the sentencing recommendation for indicted associate Roger Stone on Wednesday morning, after all four prosecutors from the Department of Justice quit the case. The DOJ issued a new memo after Trump shrieked on Twitter about the original 9-year sentencing recommendation which revised the recommendation to be “far less” than what was originally recommended.
Tweeted Trump: “Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”
Trump said on Tuesday night that he has the “absolute right” to tell Barr what to do.
Axios reports: “The downgraded sentencing recommendation is sure to prompt allegations of political interference. All four prosecutors who tried Stone in November — Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed and Michael Marando — withdrew from the case on Tuesday afternoon. Zelinsky and Kravis resigned from their positions as special assistant U.S. attorney and assistant U.S. attorney in D.C., respectively. Trump tweeted early Tuesday that the recommendation is a ‘miscarriage of justice’ that he ‘cannot allow,’ claiming that the ‘real crimes were on the other side.’ He later told reporters that he didn’t speak to the Justice Department about the case, but that he would have ‘the absolute right’ to.”
On Tuesday night, Trump attacked those prosecutors.
Trump also suggested he might pardon Stone and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
And attacked Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is in charge of the Stone case:
