Trump Congratulates Bill Barr for Intervening in Roger Stone Sentencing After All 4 DOJ Prosecutors Withdraw from Case

Donald Trump congratulated Attorney General Bill Barr for intervening in the sentencing recommendation for indicted associate Roger Stone on Wednesday morning, after all four prosecutors from the Department of Justice quit the case. The DOJ issued a new memo after Trump shrieked on Twitter about the original 9-year sentencing recommendation which revised the recommendation to be “far less” than what was originally recommended.

Tweeted Trump: “Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!”

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! February 12, 2020

Trump said on Tuesday night that he has the “absolute right” to tell Barr what to do.

Asked about Roger Stone, Trump says he has an “absolute right” to tell the Justice Department what to do pic.twitter.com/AZRv9Aff7P February 11, 2020

Axios reports: “The downgraded sentencing recommendation is sure to prompt allegations of political interference. All four prosecutors who tried Stone in November — Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed and Michael Marando — withdrew from the case on Tuesday afternoon. Zelinsky and Kravis resigned from their positions as special assistant U.S. attorney and assistant U.S. attorney in D.C., respectively. Trump tweeted early Tuesday that the recommendation is a ‘miscarriage of justice’ that he ‘cannot allow,’ claiming that the ‘real crimes were on the other side.’ He later told reporters that he didn’t speak to the Justice Department about the case, but that he would have ‘the absolute right’ to.”

On Tuesday night, Trump attacked those prosecutors.

Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started? 13 Angry Democrats? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Trump also suggested he might pardon Stone and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

And attacked Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is in charge of the Stone case:

Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking! https://t.co/Fe7XkepJNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

…And a swamp creature with “pull” was just sentenced to two months in jail for a similar thing that they want Stone to serve 9 years for. A phony Mueller Witch Hunt disgrace. Caught! https://t.co/6baxv3Lvuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

And this: