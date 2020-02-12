Sanders Narrowly Beats Buttigieg in NH Primary; Klobuchar Takes Third; Warren, Biden Fade: SPEECHES

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg each took 9 pledged delegates in the New Hampshire primary with Sanders (25.7 percent) edging out Buttigieg (24.4 percent) in the popular vote with 87 percent of precincts reporting.

Amy Klobuchar took third with 6 delegates and 19.8 percent of the vote, while Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden received no delegates and failed to receive 10 percent of the popular vote. Biden had already left for South Carolina by Tuesday afternoon.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/P0UtnyhSEzU?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/N5nVD7bqukA?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/K-x1vMN6gHM?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/x8nE6tu87E4?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/1iXM1YcCGwE?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/mI252xphRXY?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Andrew Yang and Michael Bennett dropped out of the 2020 race on Tuesday. Deval Patrick is expected to drop out today.