Rush Limbaugh: How Do You Explain Pete Buttigieg Kissing His Husband to Your Children?

Days after Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh at the State of the Union address, the radio host was on the air spewing homophobic nonsense.

Said Limbaugh, in a clip posted by Media Matters: “So I saw a political ad, where Mayor Pete, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, going on and on and on and on and on, about how parents in America are struggling to explain President Trump to their children. And then I happen to see this — now, what are you shaking your head at in there? You think — natural conclusion — so he says Trump causes problems for parents, what about that? If you’re not watching on the DittoCam, what it is, a picture of Mayor Pete kissing his husband — which he does frequently.”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mediamatters.org/media/3852061/embed/embed" class="" height="360" width="480" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>