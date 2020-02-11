Anthony Rapp Shared His Engagement Photo Shoot and it’s Romantic AF

Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp, who announced his engagement to leadership coach and researcher Ken Ithiphol last November, just shared a very romantic shot from and engagement shoot the couple had done.

Colagrossi & Co, their photographers, shared an entire set of intimate photos on its Instagram page.

“As you know, I’m marrying this wonderful, beautiful man,” said Rapp, in a caption beside their photo. That wedding will take place, according to Rapp, about seven months from now.

Rapp and Ithiphol have been together for four years.

Rapp has been an outspoken voice against sexual abuse and harassment since accusing actor Kevin Spacey in 2017 of sexually assaulting him when he was 14. Rapp has since warned fellow entertainment industry professionals about director Bryan Singer, telling them, “Any actor who agrees to work on this film is complicit in keeping a predator in power and will be put on blast.”