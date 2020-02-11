Trump’s Disinformation Campaign, Razzies, Parasite the TV Series, Roger Stone, Sam Smith, Lori Lightfoot, Garrett Clayton: HOT LINKS

DEATH STAR. The billion-dollar disinformation campaign to reelect Trump: “Both parties will rely on micro-targeted ads this year, but the president is likely to have a distinct advantage. The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign have reportedly compiled an average of 3,000 data points on every voter in America. They have spent years experimenting with ways to tweak their messages based not just on gender and geography, but on whether the recipient owns a gun or watches the Golf Channel.”

THE RAZZIES. The nominations are in….

PARASITE. The TV series? Starring Mark Ruffalo?

TOTAL RACIST. Trump deletes tweet attacking Bloomberg after realizing he supported same stop-and-frisk policy.

CORRUPT TO THE CORE. DOJ to reduce Roger Stone sentencing recommendation after Trump calls it unfair: ‘In a stunning rebuke of career prosecutors that will surely raise questions about political meddling in the case, a senior Justice Department official said the department “was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the Roger Stone case last night.”’

SOUTH DAKOTA. Anti-trans health bill is dead: “The bill drew the ire of civil rights and medical groups for proposing criminal punishments for doctors who prescribe puberty blockers and hormone treatments for transgender youth in the state under the age of 16. HB 1057 was the first bill of its kind proposing such criminal penalties for doctors following standards of care proposed by international medical bodies.”

MICHELLE CARUSO-CABRERA. Former CNBC anchor to primary freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. ‘According to a filing late Monday, she will run as a Democrat in that party’s primary in the 14th District. Caruso-Cabrera is known to be a skeptic of government and a proponent of free markets. In 2010, she published a book called “You Know I’m Right: More Prosperity, Less Government.” She has been a registered Democrat for several years.’

TO DIE FOR. Sam Smith prepares fans for their new single.

LORI LIGHTFOOT. Chicago mayor endorses Marie Newman against conservative Rep. Dan Lipinski in the March 17 Democratic primary: “Lipinski voted against Obamacare, mocks efforts to combat climate change, and is actually still opposed to marriage equality. That’s right, if it were up to Dan Lipinski, I wouldn’t be able to marry my wife.”

IMRAN ALIEV. Anti-Putin blogger found dead, throat slit. ‘French police believe that the killing of a blogger from the disputed Russian region of Chechnya in a French hotel room last week was “politically motivated,” a French police official briefed on the case said.’

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Sean Hayes in Lazy Susan.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Fab The Duo “No Prince Charming”.

EVERY-VARIATION TUESDAY. Garrett Clayton.

Writes Clayton: “Attention please: I’ve been getting comments on promotional shots for “Brolesque” that concern me and want to address this… I believe there are many types of beauty in this world. And I’m sure most of you would agree. My issues are the concerning comments regarding me in my costumes for “Brolesque.” Sure, they’re more feminine compared to past postings of mine. But I feel just as attractive in this basic, instaboy flexing shot as I do in that corset. My job as an actor is to explore all different types of roles, to explore all different types of life. I’ve been so fortunate so far in my career to play vastly different roles. I will never limit myself in that regard, because I see the value in variations in beauty, and I plan to explore them all. I don’t care if you’re skinny, plus size, feminine, masculine, tall, short, or anything in between or anything outside of that. I think a person is beautiful for all the different sides that make them up… To my point, I will continue to feel the same about myself. I feel just as attractive/beautiful being a sweaty, fit, flexing man as I do being all done up in my corset with a full face of makeup and dripping in pearls. If you’re only here for me to be shirtless, pushing some false, one-sided image of myself all the time on Instagram… you’re going to be sorely disappointed. In the last six months I’ve been everything from Pennywise the Clown, the Huntsman in Snow White, to now being a Tim Curry-type Xtina in “Brolesque.” Whether it’s on stage or in TV/film, in future jobs I hope I get to explore an even wider variety of characters, be it short, tall, wide, thin, masc., or fem… THEY ARE ALL BEAUTIFUL; THEY ARE ALL WORTHY. I will never limit myself, and I hope you don’t either. ♥️”