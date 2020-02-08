Trump Defends Retaliatory Firing of Lt. Colonel Vindman: ‘He Was Very Insubordinate’

Donald Trump said he fired U.S. patriot Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, who testified at Trump’s House impeachment hearings under subpoena by Congress, for “insubordination.” Vindman, who served on the National Security Council, was escorted from the White House on Friday.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about “Lt. Col.” Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was. Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly, &…….was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”.’

