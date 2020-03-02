Amy Klobuchar Cancels Sunday Night Rally After ‘Black Lives Matter’ Activists Occupy Stage: WATCH

Amy Klobuchar canceled a Sunday night campaign rally in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, after Black Lives Matter activists occupied the stage for more than an hour.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN — Protesters in Senator Klobuchar’s home state have stormed the stage at her campaign rally, with dozens chanting, “Free Myon!” and “Klobuchar has got to go!” pic.twitter.com/n0MLZK3mO7 — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) March 2, 2020

Klobuchar campaign manager Justin Bueon released a statement to reporters: “I’m very disappointed about what happened tonight. We had a negotiation, we had an agreement with the organizers of the protest to meet with the senator on site. She was in the room ready to meet with them, and then they changed the terms and decided they didn’t want to meet with her.”

Protesters demanded Klobuchar drop out of the race over the case of Myon Burrell, a black teen sent to prison for life over the shooting of an 11-year-old girl when Klobuchar was a county prosecutor in 2002.