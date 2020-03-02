Coronavirus Update: Second Death Confirmed in U.S. as More States Announce Cases

The coronavirus has been confirmed in 64 countries and several states in the U.S. including New York, Rhode Island, Washington, Oregon, California, and Florida

WASHINGTON STATE. A second person has died: “The number of confirmed cases in the county jumped to 10, while health authorities warned it would likely rise, and new research indicated the novel coronavirus may have been spreading undetected in the region for weeks. … Local health officials announced a total of seven new cases Sunday. One of them — a patient in his 70s at EvergreenHealth — died, and the remaining six, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s, were in critical condition. Four of the new cases, including the second fatality, involved residents from Life Care, a skilled nursing facility in Kirkland.”

NEW YORK. The first case in New York City was confirmed on Sunday:

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated



There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020

FLORIDA. Two people in the Tampa Bay area have tested positive for the coronavirus. “One patient is an adult in Manatee County. According to the Department of Health, the patient does not have a travel history to countries identified for restricted travel by the CDC. The patient is being treated at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota. The second patient is an adult in Hillsborough County with a history of travel to Italy. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.”

RHODE ISLAND. The state announced its first case over the weekend.

IRAN: A senior aide to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died of the virus and Iran is refusing U.S. help with its ,1501 confirmed cases: “Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said Monday that the U.S. is seeking to use the virus outbreak as part of its propaganda campaign against Iran to undermine national unity. ‘Since the outbreak of the virus in Iran, we have been observing the U.S.-led anti-Iranian propaganda campaign and know about the measures the Americans have taken to reduce Iranian nation’s morale,’ Mousavi told reporters, according to the Mehr News Agency.”