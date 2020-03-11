Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden: ‘I Say This Having Supported Bernie Sanders’ — WATCH

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden on CNN last night during the Super Tuesday 2 primary.

Said Yang: “I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee and I’ve always said I’m going to support whoever the nominee is. So I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden to be not just the nominee for the Democratic Party but the next president of the United States.”

“And I say this having supported Bernie Sanders in 2016,” Added Yang. “Bernie was an inspiration for me, inspired my run. But, the math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall. I’ve had many personal conversations with Joe about the impact of the fourth industrial revolution on the middle class. I believe that he’s the right man for the job to help us not just defeat Donald Trump, but govern the country in the years ahead.”