British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus: WATCH

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I want to bring you up to speed on something that’s happening today, which is that I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus,” Johnson said in a video posted to Twitter. “That’s to say a temperature and a persistent cough. And on the advice of the chief medical officer, I’ve taken a test. That has come out positive, so I’m working from home, I’m self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.”

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



March 27, 2020

Earlier this week, Prince Charles — the heir to the British throne — tested positive for COVID-19.

According to BBC, there are more than 11,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, and 578 people have died.