Utah Man Accused of Raping Lesbian After Telling Her He Was Going to ‘Fix the Gay’

A Salt Lake City man is accused of sexually assaulting a lesbian friend of his wife’s after telling the victim he was going to “fix the gay.”

Adam Quinn Atwood, 34, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of object rape, forcible sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and forcible sexual abuse. Authorities are also looking into whether the incident was a hate crime.

Police say the victim was visiting her female friend, Atwood’s wife, on Sunday night. After Atwood’s wife went to bed, he pulled up the victim’s shirt and began touching and grabbing her.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports: When the woman told him to stop, according to court documents, he allegedly asked her “if she was sure she didn’t like it” and “if she was sure she was gay.” The woman told police she tried to leave and went outside to her car, but the man allegedly grabbed her neck and pulled her back inside and threw her down some stairs to his basement. The woman said she tried to get the man to stop by reminding him of his wife and children upstairs and that she was a lesbian. According to court documents, the man told her he was “going to fix the gay.” The woman then described to police a violent assault in which the man allegedly choked her and sexually assaulted her.

More from KSL.com: After more physical and sexual abuse, the woman was able to make a run for the staircase and out to her car. “(She) stated she made it to her vehicle and as she locked the doors the suspect ran up to the car and yelled, ‘You better not tell anyone,’” police wrote. Officers noted that the woman had injuries that corroborated her story. “The victim submitted to a sexual assault examination which documented several injuries that are consistent with the victim statements,” the affidavit says. When arrested, Atwood stated, “I did not rape anyone,” according to police.