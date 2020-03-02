Public Enemy Parts Ways with Flavor Flav After Bernie Sanders Flap

Chuck D. and Public Enemy have parted ways with William Drayton, the artist known as Flavor Flav, after he sent a cease and desist letter to the Bernie Sanders campaign, saying it was pushing a”grossly misleading narrative” that Flav and Public Enemy had endorsed the candidate with regard to a campaign rally on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The group told Rolling Stone in a statement: “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Flav released a statement to USA Today through his attorney: “Flav reached out in the interest of unity, supporting Chuck’s right to speak his mind but without unnecessarily misleading the public. Unfortunately, for the time being, Chuck has opted to fire off an increasingly unhinged series of tweets, including one where Chuck regards Flav as property (a car) he can park until he is ready to use him again. Chuck may own the name Public Enemy but all you had to do was look at the masses of clock-wearing fans pouring out of the rally … to know that there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”

Last text for me today… time to Get Off My Ass ….I suggest to all the same even this Sunday if you think it’s important… pic.twitter.com/NxLlvM4hyi — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

… last final note the last final note was my last straw was long ago. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either. FLAV refused to support @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t do that pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd March 1, 2020

So I don’t attack FLAV on what he don’t know. I gotta leave him at the crib so y’all trying to fill his persona with some political aplomb is absolutely‘stupid’ Obviously I understand his craziness after all this damn time. Duh you don’t know him from a box of cigars or me either — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020

I heard I’m trending, like I care . I built @EnemyRadioRS so it does benefits & fundraisers … He said he never gonna do them. So his refusal to do @HarryBelafonte #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my last time. I built Enemy Radio to get far away from that ridiculousness. — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020