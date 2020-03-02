Public Enemy Parts Ways with Flavor Flav After Bernie Sanders Flap

Chuck D. and Public Enemy have parted ways with William Drayton, the artist known as Flavor Flav, after he sent a cease and desist letter to the Bernie Sanders campaign, saying it was pushing a”grossly misleading narrative” that Flav and Public Enemy had endorsed the candidate with regard to a campaign rally on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The group told Rolling Stone in a statement: “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”
Flav released a statement to USA Today through his attorney: “Flav reached out in the interest of unity, supporting Chuck’s right to speak his mind but without unnecessarily misleading the public. Unfortunately, for the time being, Chuck has opted to fire off an increasingly unhinged series of tweets, including one where Chuck regards Flav as property (a car) he can park until he is ready to use him again. Chuck may own the name Public Enemy but all you had to do was look at the masses of clock-wearing fans pouring out of the rally … to know that there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”