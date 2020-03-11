Towleroad Gay News

Towleroad

What it Sounds Like When a Gay Man is a Diva About a Little Pain: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

LIGHTER CONTENT FOR A HEAVY NEWS DAY.

Some gay men are divas about pain, whether it’s banging a heads on a bed, stepping on a chapstick, spilling hot coffee on a hand, or accidentally crushing fingers in a dresser drawer. Rob Anderson can relate.

View this post on Instagram

What it actually sounds like when a gay man is injured.

A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on

View this post on Instagram

What it actually sounds like when a gay man is injured: Part 2

A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on

