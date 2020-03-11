What it Sounds Like When a Gay Man is a Diva About a Little Pain: WATCH

LIGHTER CONTENT FOR A HEAVY NEWS DAY.
Some gay men are divas about pain, whether it’s banging a heads on a bed, stepping on a chapstick, spilling hot coffee on a hand, or accidentally crushing fingers in a dresser drawer. Rob Anderson can relate.
Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men
LIGHTER CONTENT FOR A HEAVY NEWS DAY.
Some gay men are divas about pain, whether it’s banging a heads on a bed, stepping on a chapstick, spilling hot coffee on a hand, or accidentally crushing fingers in a dresser drawer. Rob Anderson can relate.
View this post on Instagram
What it actually sounds like when a gay man is injured.
A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on
View this post on Instagram
What it actually sounds like when a gay man is injured: Part 2
A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on