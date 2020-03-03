This Party Monster Reached ‘Peak Buzz’ on GHB Before Falling Through a Skylight: WATCH

Michael Henry and friends have a few things to say about intoxicating substances ahead of the Zebra Meat Disco party, particularly about the use of GHB, that “special cocktail” with “zero calories and zero hangover” that “rapists use to incapacitate people” and results in death if mixed improperly or with alcohol.

“So you’re micro-dosing the date rape drug to feel peak buzz?” asks Chris.

There are just a few sacrifices to get that “G-ed out” feeling, Michael #2 insists: “I was in a a paralyzed-like state, I shook, I had heart palpitations, and I was completely incoherent. My friend said I projectile vomited and fell through a skylight. But before that I was horny as hell.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/tJJcSldOJOU?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Starring Michael Henry, Michael Fariss, and Chris Renfro.