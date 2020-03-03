Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O’Rourke Endorse Joe Biden in Dallas: WATCH

Former Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O’Rourke handed endorsements to Joe Biden in Dallas on Monday night ahead of the Super Tuesday primary contests.

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia hold primaries on Tuesday.

Said Buttigieg: “I’m looking for a president who will draw out what is best in each of us. And I’m encouraging everybody who was part of my campaign to join me, because we have found that leader.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/fHcJszR2Em0?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Klobuchar emphasized the need to unify: “Vote for Joe. Vote for decency, vote for dignity, vote for a heart for our country. That is what he will bring to the White House. … If we spend the next four months dividing our party, we will spend the next four years watching Donald Trump tear apart this country.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/545CmsRhDD8?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

Said Beto O’Rourke: “We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump. The man in the White House today poses an existential threat to this country, to our democracy, to free and fair elections, and we need somebody who can beat him. And in Joe Biden, we have that man.”