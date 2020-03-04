LGBTQ Candidates Todd Gloria, Gina Ortiz Jones, and 9 TX Lawmakers Win Super Tuesday Primaries

Todd Gloria /Twitter

Out Democrat Todd Gloria was leading the San Diego mayoral primary, putting him in an excellent spot for the November election. With 82 percent of precincts reporting, Gloria, a state Assemblyman, led the race with 40.23 percent of the vote, ahead of City Councilmembers Scott Sherman with 25.17 and Barbara Bry with 23.62 percent.

We are CALLING IT: @ToddGloria placed first in tonight's San Diego mayoral primary and is on-track to become the first openly LGBTQ person elected mayor of the city! pic.twitter.com/N6fuaEEcrn — LGBTQ Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) March 4, 2020

Texas saw victory for out Filipina-American Iraq war veteran Gina Ortiz Jones in her primary for the Democratic nomination in southwest Texas’s 23rd Congressional District between El Paso and San Antonio.

As the Advocate notes, Texas experienced something of a rainbow wave on Tuesday: “In races for the state House, LGBTQ nonincumbents Madeline Eden, Eric Holguin, Ann Johnson, and Eliz Markowitz won their primaries, as did incumbent LGBTQ state Reps. Julie Johnson, Erin Zwierner, Jessica González, Mary González, and Celia Israel. Holguin, Ann Johnson, and Markowitz are in swing districts that could be key pickups for Democrats this fall.”

In North Carolina, out Durham city council member Vernetta Alston won her primary for the General Assembly.

After today’s primary, @vernettaalston is one step closer to representing House District 29 in the North Carolina General Assembly. #SuperTuesday #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/UXeL8TJwUR — LGBTQ Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) March 4, 2020

Anti-LGBTQ former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions was headed for a run-off on Tuesday night with former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore was soundly defeated in the same contest.