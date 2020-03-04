Rachel Maddow Responds to False Claim She Said Democratic Officials Were ‘Interfering with the Primaries to Stop Bernie Sanders’

Rachel Maddow early on Wednesday responded to a tweet from activist Shaun King to his 1.1 million followers claiming that she reported that Democratic officials were interfering with the election to stop Bernie Sanders. The claim followed an unexpectedly strong showing by Joe Biden on Super Tuesday after moderates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out and endorsed Biden.

Tweeted King: “BREAKING: @MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple “senior officials” within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders. They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie.”

Maddow shot back: “What? No. I didn’t report any such thing.”

In response, King tweeted a clip that showed Maddow saying something else: “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing intense pressure from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit.”

This is you.



You then say, “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing INTENSE PRESSURE from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit.” pic.twitter.com/K9RMtObUQz March 4, 2020

King began trending on Twitter after the exchange.

Thats not interfering shaun. Thats politics. Stop trafficing in conspiricies and making others look bad in the process. Its not a good look. — David DeLuz (@daviddeluz) March 4, 2020

Bruh you clipped her words. Shes reporting what someone else said and you’re presenting it as a statement she made.



Thats wild bad faith, man.



Also, Maddow might not be the one you wanna try this with. — BlackXtian (@BlackXtian) March 4, 2020

She’s still not saying what you claimed about Sanders. You should give it up before you embarrass yourself further. — #PoweredxPeople #RightMatters Ginger (@gingermcintosh) March 4, 2020

Bro…she said nothing in this clip about interfering with the Sanders campaign. At this point, apologize to Rachel and MSNBC and log off. You’re trying to fit square pegs into round holes. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖅𝖔𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖈 (@ItsZodiac) March 4, 2020

It's bad enough as a Sanders supporter constantly seeing "Sanders supporters are like Trump's." That's a false narrative, but Shaun certainly ain't helping with this nonsense. It only takes a few bozos, or one, for people to draw erroneous conclusions. — Ulysses (@UlyssesV) March 4, 2020