Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Rachel Maddow Responds to False Claim She Said Democratic Officials Were ‘Interfering with the Primaries to Stop Bernie Sanders’

by Leave a Comment

Rachel Maddow early on Wednesday responded to a tweet from activist Shaun King to his 1.1 million followers claiming that she reported that Democratic officials were interfering with the election to stop Bernie Sanders. The claim followed an unexpectedly strong showing by Joe Biden on Super Tuesday after moderates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out and endorsed Biden.

Tweeted King: “BREAKING: @MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple “senior officials” within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders. They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie.”

Maddow shot back: “What? No. I didn’t report any such thing.”

In response, King tweeted a clip that showed Maddow saying something else: “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing intense pressure from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit.”

King began trending on Twitter after the exchange.

Recent Posts