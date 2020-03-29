Jeanine Pirro Drunk? FOX News Host Appears to Do Show Completely Hammered: WATCH

Judge Jeanine Pirro drunk on air? The FOX News host trended on Twitter Sunday after appearing to do her Saturday night show completely smashed.
Pirro missed the entire first segment of the show due to “technical difficulties” before appearing disheveled and slurring her words. FOX News co-anchor Jackie Ibanez had stepped in for the first few moments of the show before Pirro appeared, telling the audience, “We apologize for the technical difficulties.”
The show:
Twitter users took note:
Judge Jeanine in the Fox green room pic.twitter.com/tOFWnZO3rI— Richard Fitzgibbon (@FitzgibbonR) March 29, 2020