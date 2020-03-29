South Florida Gay Men’s Chorus Member Dies from Coronavirus

South Florida’s LGBTQ community is mourning another loss from coronavirus. George “Skip” Panse, described as a “beloved” member of the South Florida Gay Men’s Chorus, died on Wednesday.

Said Mark Kent, executive director of the Chorus:”It is tough to know that Florida’s death toll from the Coronavirus has climbed to 23 and one of them is a dear man I knew. I am usually not public about personal pain, but I share this in the hope that it helps more people take this epidemic seriously. Please stay home and stay safe. My prayers for Skip’s loved ones.”

Miami-Dade County’s first death from COVID-19 was 40-year-old Israel Carreras, who contracted the virus during Miami Beach’s Winter Party at the beginning of March.

As of Sunday morning, Florida has 4.038 cases of COVID-19 and 56 people have died.