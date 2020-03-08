Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden in Video Message: WATCH

Senator and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-CA) endorsed Joe Biden for president in a video message posted to social media Sunday morning.

Said Harris: “I believe in Joe. I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time. One of the things we need right now is we need who really does care about the people and who can therefore unify the people. And I believe Joe can do that. I am supporting Joe because I believe that he is a man who has lived his life with great dignity. He is a public servant who has always worked for the best of who we are as a nation, and we need that right now.”

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa March 8, 2020

Said Harris in a statement: “When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States.”