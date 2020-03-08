Debbie Downer Returned to SNL for a Wedding Reception Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak: WATCH

Rachel Dratch, a frequent return SNL cast member in recent months thanks to her bang-shaking Amy Klobuchar impression, was back on the show Saturday night reviving her character Debbie Downer, the perfect foil for this bad news era we’re living through.

Debbie showed up in an N-95 gas mask to a wedding reception in order to warn the peppy guests of the worldwide pandemic and spread cheery news about all the other things that have gone wrong in her life involving being “MeTooed” after choking on a crouton, the mass extinction of bees, and feline AIDS.