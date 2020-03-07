Michel Mizrahi, Beloved DJ/Producer on Global Gay Party Circuit, Has Died

Michel Mizrahi / Facebook

Michel Mizrahi, a popular DJ/producer on the international gay party circuit died unexpectedly this week. The cause of death is unclear, but Angels Events, the promoter of an event Mizrahi was scheduled to play in Zurich in May, said in comments to their post that he died in Brazil.

Wrote Angels Events: “Rip😢💔 We deeply regret to inform you that the great! 💔💔💔DJ Michel Mizrahi died completely unexpectedly. 💔💔💔 He was scheduled to play at the White Party Weekend! Michel we all miss you so much!”

Wrote DJ Emma White: “So utterly devastated to hear the shocking news about the passing of Michel Mizrahi – he was honestly one of the nicest, most genuine people you could meet – a true gentleman and a proper beautiful soul.”

