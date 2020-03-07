‘Jim Jordan Resign’ Trends Following Report That 6 OSU Wrestlers Say He Knew About Sexual Abuse by Team Doctor

#JimJordanResign trended on Twitter Saturday following a report that six former Ohio State University wrestlers told CNN that then assistant wrestling coach Rep. Jim Jordan (R) knew about sexual abuse of male athletes by the team doctor and chose to cover it up.

CNN reports: “Six former OSU wrestlers … told CNN in recent interviews that they were present when Jordan heard or responded to sexual misconduct complaints about team doctor Richard Strauss. Eight others say Strauss’ inappropriate behavior was an open secret in the athletic department and that Jordan, among others, must have known about it.”

Jordan, one of Donald Trump’s most vocal congressional cheerleaders, has been under scrutiny since the scandal emerged.

CNN adds: “An independent report commissioned by the university concluded last year that Strauss “sexually abused at least 177 male student-patients” between 1979 and 1998. The doctor died by suicide in 2005. A number of lawsuits have been filed against OSU over allegations related to Strauss. On Friday, OSU announced that it reached a monetary settlement with Strauss’ victims in 11 out of 18 pending cases.”

Last November, a professional referee alleged in a lawsuit that Jordan shrugged when told that team doctor Richard Strauss was masturbating in front of wrestlers in the shower.

Jordan has denied all allegations.

Said Jordan in July 2018: “I’m telling the truth. Look, I stood up to the Speaker of the House from my home state, stood up the IRS and have stood up to the FBI. To think that I would not stand up for my athletes is ridiculous.”