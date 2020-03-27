Pastor: Coronavirus is a Warning from God Because Only 5% of Brides are Virgins (WATCH)

Coronavirus is wake-up call from God about the sin of fornication (and homosexuality!), according to one End Times pastor.

In fact, we should view the pandemic as “a privilege,” since “there is a much bigger judgment coming,” Irvin Baxter, who appeared Thursday on The Jim Bakker Show.

Right Wing Watch reports: “There are 7.5 million unmarried couples living together in the United States,” Baxter said. “That means 15 million people are living together unmarried, and that’s increased over the last 10 years by 138 percent.” Baxter added that, according to his findings, only “5 percent of new brides in America are virgins. That means 95 percent have already committed fornication.” “God is not mocked,” Baxter warned as he cited 1 Corinthians 6, which states that “neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor male prostitutes, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God.”

Watch it below.

Irvin Baxter Says The Coronavirus Is a Warning From God About the Sin of Fornication from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.