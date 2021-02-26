CPAC Attendees Boo Hosts, Scream ‘Freedom’ When Asked to Wear Masks: WATCH

2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosts Carly Conley and Dan Schneider, the executive director of the American Conservative Union, were booed after asking guests to please follow hotel guidelines and put on their masks.

Schneider began with the request, which obviously terrified him, so he handed it off to Conley: “And I know this might sound like a little bit of a downer, but we also believe in property rights, and this is a private hotel. And we believe in the rule of law, so we need to comply with the laws of this county we’re in”

Said Conley: “Well, as Dan mentioned, we are in a private facility, and we do want to be respectful of the ordinances that they have as their private property. So please, everyone, when you’re in the ballroom, when you’re seated, you should be wearing a mask. So if everybody could go ahead, work on that. … I know, I know. … It’s not the most fun.”