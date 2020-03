Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak so staff has been letting some of the penguins (Wellington, Edward, and Annie) out into the building to explore. It appears to be an eye-opening, Truman Show-style experience.

