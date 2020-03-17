‘Stupid Cough’, The First Lady Gaga Coronavirus Parody, Hopes to Cancel COVID-19: WATCH

YouTuber Mikey Bustos delivers a parody of Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” which takes its cue from coronavirus tips put out by the World Health Organization.

LYRICS: I am now a total germaphobe,

Always disinfecting, cuz on the news it’s

All about this virus ‘round the globe,

Kinda like World War Z, paranoia’s making me



Freak out! I freak out! I freak out! I freak out!

Covid-19!

I wipe down! Wipe down! Wipe down! Wipe down!

Vitamin C!

Facemask! Facemask! Facemask! Facemask

each time I go out!

I’m listening around for a cough!



I’m constantly, disinfecting everything..

I’m staying locked up in my house!

Don’t come near me, if you need me, whatsapp/viber!



Don’t want no stupid cough, cough!

Don’t want no stupid cough!



Ooohhh…



Now it’s time to stop this from spreading

Cough or sneeze in your sleeve

Stay at home if you can,

Don’t give this virus chance to breed,

Gotta cancel that cruise, better drink your fluids, too,



Avoid crowds, avoid crowds, avoid crowds,

Good hygiene!

Don’t touch, don’t touch, don’t touch, don’t touch your face

If you’ve got, a cough, fever, breathing hard

Call your doctor now….



Don’t go panic shopping for stuff…



Wear a mask if, you’re feeling sick, please don’t spread it.



Don’t be racist to us Asians!



Don’t be silly, the enemy’s, not human beings,

It’s Coronavirus! (I’m Filipino!)



Don’t want no stupid cough, cough!

Don’t want no stupid cough, cough!



Ohhh…



Don’t make it a reason to panic, while they work on vaccines,

Know your information, together we’ll stop Covid-19! *cough*!

Cover! Cover!



This ain’t no CoVid cough, cough!

Just listen to your Gov, Gov!

And share this vid to all, all

So this song goes viral, oh! No pun intended!