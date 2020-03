Actor Robert De Niro warns Americans to stay home during the coronavirus crisis and socially isolate: “We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together, not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please. I’m watching you!”

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020