Reggie Greer Named Biden Campaign’s LGBTQ Liaison

Reggie Greer, former director of constituent engagement for the LGBTQ Victory Institute, has been named LGBTQ liaison to the Biden campaign.

Said Greer in a statement: “It’s an honor of a lifetime to join this campaign as LGBTQ+ vote director and serve America on behalf of Vice President Biden. As a young, black appointee in the Obama-Biden administration, I had the opportunity to see and learn firsthand from Vice President Biden’s dedication to LGBTQ+ advocacy, his willingness to ensure LGBTQ+ voices were at important decision-making tables and his lifelong commitment to elevating the most marginalized across various communities. America desperately needs those qualities in our president again. A president who is compassionate, can govern effectively, be a calming presence in times of crisis, and who can bring us together. I believe that person is Vice President Biden, and I am beyond humbled to serve the LGBTQ+ community in this capacity.”

In Greer’s role at the Victory Institute he was point person for hundreds of out LGBTQ elected officials and organized a summit program for LGBTQ leaders.

“Over the past three and a half years, LGBTQ+ Americans have watched with horror as the Trump administration has weaponized government against us, dismantled years of pro-LGBTQ+ policies, and targeted the most marginalized among us,” Greer added. “It’s time to turn the page. In a Biden presidency, the Equality Act will be signed into law, transgender servicemembers will be reinstated, LGBTQ+ Dreamers and asylum seekers will be heard, and the federal government will once again fight to protect LGBTQ+ youth from housing instability and discrimination. Given our nation’s rich diversity, the next governing coalition in America must be comprised of people from different races, ages, sexual orientations, cultures, ethnicities, gender identities, ideologies, abilities, faiths, and non-faiths to ensure the most fair, equitable, and forward-thinking policies are enacted into law. Americans are coming together to form that governing coalition and are choosing Vice President Biden to lead the next fight. In these uncertain times, but with a lot of hope in our collective future, I am excited to join the Biden team and work to ensure even more voices are heard.”