‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show’ Returning for One-Night-Only Star-Studded Coronavirus Benefit

The Rosie O’Donnell Show is returning for a one-night online streaming event to benefit The Actors Fund amid the coronavirus crisis. O’Donnell will of course be hosting the event, which will feature a star-studded cast of Broadway talent. The event will be livestreamed on Broadway.com and youtube.com/user/Broadwaycom this Sunday March 22 at 7 pm.

Said O’Donnell in a statement: “Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now—in this time of tremendous need—it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And with a lineup like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

Slated to appear on the show are Erich Bergen, Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Lorin Latarro, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley and more.