RuPaul Called Out for Fracking on Wyoming Ranch

RuPaul gave an interview to NPR’s Terry Gross in which he was asked about the 60-acre ranch in Wyoming and South Dakota he owns with his husband Georges LeBar.

Asked what he was doing with all that acreage and if he is raising horses or cattle, RuPaul responded: “Well, a modern ranch, 21st century ranch, is really land management. It is – you lease the mineral rights to oil companies. And you sell water to oil companies. And then you lease the grazing rights to different ranchers. So it’s land management. Yeah.”

Gross did not follow up.

HOLD UP. (Non-COVID content) @RuPaul was just on @NPRFreshAir and shared that he & his partner own 60,000 acres in Wyoming & they "lease mineral rights … and sell water to oil companies" and Terry Gross did not follow up with one question about the fact that RuPaul is FRACKING pic.twitter.com/KJanHgi0xI — Rory Solomon (@rorys) March 15, 2020

And RuPaul is being dragged on Twitter for the admission:

RuPaul serving up 55,000 more seasons of Drag Race knowing we’ll all watch and he can go back to his fracking farm and sleep a top a bed made of crude oil and transphobia pic.twitter.com/IRBWfUNJyZ — jack rem x (@jackremmington) March 16, 2020

after hearing the phrase "rupaul is fracking" and there being even the smallest element of truth to it was the one thing i needed to fully believe we are no longer connected to any tiny of part of reality — flo (@flocorf) March 16, 2020

Just called my mother to check in and tell her that RuPaul is fracking. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 16, 2020

In a bid to outdo every other weird and terrible year in recent memory, this is the year that we discover that RuPaul makes a considerable part of his fortune through fracking 🤢 https://t.co/4cvEhr2amA — Selma 🌱 Bouvier (@atongatem) March 16, 2020

don’t let coronavirus distract u from the fact that rupaul is fracking — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) March 16, 2020

when I first read "rupaul is fracking", I thought it was gay lingo I hadn't heard about yet… but nope a bitch is literally fracking…. — dayvid (@kingdaycyd) March 16, 2020