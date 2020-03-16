RuPaul Called Out for Fracking on Wyoming Ranch

RuPaul gave an interview to NPR’s Terry Gross in which he was asked about the 60-acre ranch in Wyoming and South Dakota he owns with his husband Georges LeBar.
Asked what he was doing with all that acreage and if he is raising horses or cattle, RuPaul responded: “Well, a modern ranch, 21st century ranch, is really land management. It is – you lease the mineral rights to oil companies. And you sell water to oil companies. And then you lease the grazing rights to different ranchers. So it’s land management. Yeah.”
Gross did not follow up.
And RuPaul is being dragged on Twitter for the admission:
In a bid to outdo every other weird and terrible year in recent memory, this is the year that we discover that RuPaul makes a considerable part of his fortune through fracking 🤢 https://t.co/4cvEhr2amA— Selma 🌱 Bouvier (@atongatem) March 16, 2020
Heeeey @AOC we got a problem and its the RuPaul is literally Fracking. https://t.co/lkYTQxEKlI— Samich @ SEE PINNED PLS (@samichmachine) March 16, 2020