Miami Beach Winter Party Attendee Tested Positive for Coronavirus

An attendee at last week’s Miami Beach Winter Party gay circuit event has tested positive for coronavirus.

NBC Miami reports: “Rea Carey, the executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force, sent a letter confirming that one person who attended the annual Winter Party Festival held last week has told officials they tested positive for COVID-19. … Event organizers noted that educational posters were placed throughout the venue while 10,000 hand sanitizers were handed out to partygoers. Casey added that all guests are encouraged to monitor their health and contact their doctors if they think they have symptoms.”

Said Carey: “While we know there are many places people could have been exposed before and after Winter Party as this virus has developed, we wanted to make sure you have this information as soon as possible.”

Miami-Dade County and Fort Lauderdale officials recently announced new business restrictions: “Miami-Dade County announced restrictions for businesses across the area in order to stop the spread. Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced all bars and clubs are to be closed by 11 p.m. Restaurants must close their dining areas at the same time but can still deliver meals or have customers pick their orders up. At a news joint news conference Sunday with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the beach would be closing from 5th Street to 15th Street, and there would be an 11 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district.”