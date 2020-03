A segment about Pete Buttigieg dropping out and endorsing Joe Biden on Monday, via Media Matters.

Said Limbaugh: “So, you know what happened in there in this meeting, in this phone call. They got Mayor Pete in there, and they told him, man, your future is bright. Look at what you — you laid down out there that you’re gay. You’ve got your husband, you’re getting — kissing him on the stage. You get away with it. Everything’s fine. You’re young. It’s not your time.”