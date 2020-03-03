Coronavirus Vaccine, Onward, Bobbie Batista, Super Tuesday, Rachel Dratch, Lea DeLaria, Jessie Ware, Travis Wall: HOT LINKS

ONWARD. Russia censors Disney’s first openly LGBTQ character. “Onward, a fantasy-adventure that hits the big screens in Russia on March 5, introduces a cyclops police officer named Specter as the studios’ first-self identified lesbian character. Officer Specter appears in one scene, where she casually mentions having a girlfriend.”

DNC. Dems plan for coronavirus convention chaos: “It is serious. The question for state chairs is, look, we all have to put on conventions coming up. Most of the delegates to the national convention are elected at [state] conventions. What happens if state parties have to cancel these events where delegates are elected?”

THE FALL. Snoop Dogg really has it out for Oprah and Gayle.

ICEMAN. Actor Timothy Hutton accused of raping girl in 1983.

RIP. Original CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dead at 67. “Battista passed away on Tuesday morning after a four year battle with cervical cancer, according to Wendy Guarisco, family spokeswoman.”

THE VACCINE. Trump has no understanding of how vaccines work or are developed, he just wants it now, before the election.

Trump on it taking up to a year to develop a coronavirus vaccine: "I mean, I like the sound of a couple months better, if I must be honest." pic.twitter.com/zvvrE9JnPS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2020

EMOTIONAL APPEARANCE. Elizabeth Warren tears up during Jimmy Kimmel visit: “It’s all fun and then someone, it’s honestly like a knife between the ribs because it is so painful. They so much need a government on their side. They’re not asking for a handout—they’re just asking for a government that’s on their side.”

ONGOING UNCERTAINTY. Gucci cancels fashion show over coronavirus.

THE JURY IS OUT. Judy Sheindlin on Bloomberg’s candidacy.

ANTONIO SABATO JR. Supporting Trump ruined my career: “I had to sell everything,” Sabato reveals in a phone interview with Variety from his new home in Florida. “I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids. It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough, because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know.”

ALL IN GOOD FUN. Amy Klobuchar thanks Rachel Dratch for the memories.

As I’ve always said @TheRealDratch you play a good me. Thanks for the memories (and our matching maroon dresses, not to mention the moving bangs). https://t.co/No4etiWU7Y — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 3, 2020

U-HAUL. Sign this “confirmed bachelor” to a deal.

Finally, the genius behind the joke has been revealed! 🤩 Moving anytime soon, Lea? 👀 — U-Haul (@uhaul) March 2, 2020

No @uhaul I’m gonna remain a confirmed bachelor. But if you need a queer spokesperson, I’m your man. https://t.co/aUitbkgVFd — Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) March 3, 2020

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Tove Lo featuring Doja Cat “Equally Lost”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Jessie Ware “Spotlight”.

TOP OF THE WORLD TUESDAY. Choreographer Travis Wall.