Super Tuesday Results: PROJECTIONS

We’ll post projected results here for the 14 states up for grabs in the Super Tuesday Democratic primary. Refresh for updates.

NORTH CAROLINA. Joe Biden is the projected winner in North Carolina.

VIRGINIA. Joe Biden is the projected winner in Virginia.

ALABAMA. Joe Biden is the projected winner in Alabama.

TENNESSEE. Joe Biden is the projected winner in Tennessee.

OKLAHOMA. Joe Biden is the projected winner in Oklahoma.

MINNESOTA. Joe Biden is the projected winner in Minnesota.

ARKANSAS. Joe Biden is the projected winner in Arkansas.

MASSACHUSETTS. Joe Biden is the projected winner in Massachusetts.

COLORADO. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner in Colorado.

VERMONT. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner in his home state of Vermont.

UTAH. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of Utah.

CALIFORNIA. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner in California.

MAINE.

TEXAS.