Sarah Palin Performing ‘Baby Got Back’ on ‘The Masked Singer’ is a Sure Sign of the End Times: WATCH

Moments before President Donald Trump’s address to the nation on the coronavirus Wednesday night, Sarah Palin donned a pink bear head and performed Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” on The Masked Singer.

Palin’s identity left the judges stumped, and when she removed her mask, host Nick Cannon declared, “This might be the most shocked I have ever been on this show.”

Asked why she chose her costume, the former GOP vice presidential candidate mentioned that “bear” was part of her nickname growing up (“Sarah Barracuda”).



“And, you know, the whole mama bear thing,” Palin said. “And there in Alaska, there are bears in our front yards, so bear was easy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Palin’s “ice skates” were a reference to the fact that she’s a “hockey mom.”

“This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done, that’s for sure,” Palin said. “But it’s all about fun. It’s unity. This is all good. This is something that our country needs right now, too.”

Twitter users agreed that Palin’s performance was well timed — but not in a good way.

Check out a few reactions below.

coronavirus pls take me https://t.co/bqWkpJhWVa — crazy broke asian (@tribranchvo) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin rapping “Baby Got Back” on The Masked Singer with a fade into a Trump coronavirus update is the psychedelic dystopia we’re living in now. pic.twitter.com/Aisls1W011 — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) March 12, 2020

when historians write about the last hour they will begin by noting the 2008 republican vp nominee was rapping on tv dressed as a bear, then the network cut to trump announcing coronavirus flight suspensions, then tom hanks got it & the nba suspended pic.twitter.com/QlJDDHMWtS — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 12, 2020

Hell is watching Sarah Palin rapping Baby Got Back on The Masked Singer go straight into coverage of Trump speaking about a pandemic pic.twitter.com/Yt0JXFwFqk — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin attempting to sing Sir Mix a lot in that furry pink thingy is the perfect metaphor for the state of the Republican Party. https://t.co/FU0YA8tX87 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin is rapping on national television.



Tom Hanks has coronavirus.



God SAID fuck ya’ll to the human race. Period. pic.twitter.com/fFSCInqqkw — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 12, 2020

Hey, while we're at it, Sarah Palin can go to hell and so can Fox for giving her a platform. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin is on TV right now singing Baby Got Back and it’s an oddly fitting way for the country to end — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin just rapped Baby Got Back on The Masked Singer and you guys are trying to STOP the virus?? pic.twitter.com/dFgbCg7dJd — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 12, 2020

“Sarah Palin rapping Baby Got Back on The Masked Singer” send the meteor King Sephiroth!!!!! — JP (@jpbrammer) March 12, 2020

"There's no way 2020 can get worse"



Sarah Palin: pic.twitter.com/jEZyraiIVL — Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) March 12, 2020

If you were watching Fox at 9pm tonight, video of Sarah Palin in a bear suit singing "Baby Got Back" and the president's solemn address about a worldwide pandemic were separated by 107 seconds pic.twitter.com/bMqhFivNan — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2020

Among all the chaos in the world, Sarah Palin is singing Baby Got Back on the Masked Singer.



We are living in a simulation and it has collapsed upon itself. pic.twitter.com/DSApBxLUkU — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 12, 2020