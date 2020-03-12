Sarah Palin Performing ‘Baby Got Back’ on ‘The Masked Singer’ is a Sure Sign of the End Times: WATCH

Moments before President Donald Trump’s address to the nation on the coronavirus Wednesday night, Sarah Palin donned a pink bear head and performed Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” on The Masked Singer.
Palin’s identity left the judges stumped, and when she removed her mask, host Nick Cannon declared, “This might be the most shocked I have ever been on this show.”
Asked why she chose her costume, the former GOP vice presidential candidate mentioned that “bear” was part of her nickname growing up (“Sarah Barracuda”).
“And, you know, the whole mama bear thing,” Palin said. “And there in Alaska, there are bears in our front yards, so bear was easy,” she said.
Meanwhile, Palin’s “ice skates” were a reference to the fact that she’s a “hockey mom.”
“This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever done, that’s for sure,” Palin said. “But it’s all about fun. It’s unity. This is all good. This is something that our country needs right now, too.”
Twitter users agreed that Palin’s performance was well timed — but not in a good way.
Check out a few reactions below.