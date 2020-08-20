Steve Bannon, Vladimir Putin, Kamala Harris, Sarah Palin, Netflix, Randy Rainbow, Dr. Fauci, California Fires, ‘Tiger King’ Zoo, Billy Porter, Leslie Jordan, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry: HOT LINKS

BUSTED: Stephen Bannon, three others charged with defrauding donors to online fundraising campaign for border wall.
RUSSIA: Putin Critic Alexey Navalny Allegedly Poisoned by Toxin in His Tea
Trump punts on a question about the hospitalization of Navalny. As always, he refuses to criticize Putin. pic.twitter.com/IAqDrWkX6l— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2020
PLENTY TO HIDE: A Judge Once Again Ruled That New York Prosecutors Can Get Trump’s Tax Returns
"The Supreme Court shouldn't have allowed this to happen" — Trump whines about a court ruling that he has to turn over his tax returns pic.twitter.com/hjTvlein5z— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2020
SHOCK: Randy Rainbow’s Racist & Transphobic Tweets Resurface Online. Rainbow has since attempted to delete his controversial tweets, all of which were published between 2010 and 2016.
STATE TV: Tucker Rolls Out Sarah Palin To Say The Word ‘Prostitute’ About Kamala Harris
LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: Trevor Noah Goes Off on Fox News For Claiming Kamala Harris Isn’t ‘Black Enough’: ‘Would She Have Been Black Enough to Get Redlined?’
NOT SO CUTE: Netflix Apologizes For “Inappropriate” ‘Cuties’ Poster That Was Criticized For Sexualizing Children
‘WHITE MEN WANT THEIR POWER’: Billy Porter unleashes his passion for politics and doesn’t hold back
RIGHT ON CUE: Coronavirus case at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally prompts health department warning
INFLUENCE THIS: The Mayor Of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, Ordered For The Power To Be Shut Off At The TikTok Influencer House
HEALING THYSELF: Dr. Anthony Fauci Reveals He Underwent Surgery to Remove Polyp from Vocal Cord
PLANET IN PERIL: California’s raging fires force thousands to flee homes; at least 2 die fighting blazes
INSTAGRAM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Leslie Jordan listening to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ for the first time is all of us
GOOD RIDDANCE: ‘Tiger King’ Zoo Is Officially Closed According to Reports
‘MY FUTURE’: Billie Eilish: ‘Donald Trump is destroying our country & everything we care about’
NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Katy Perry, “What Makes A Woman”
THIRSTY THURSDAY: Sean Austin