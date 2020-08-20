Steve Bannon, Vladimir Putin, Kamala Harris, Sarah Palin, Netflix, Randy Rainbow, Dr. Fauci, California Fires, ‘Tiger King’ Zoo, Billy Porter, Leslie Jordan, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry: HOT LINKS

BUSTED: Stephen Bannon, three others charged with defrauding donors to online fundraising campaign for border wall.

NEW: After arrest of former strategist Steve Bannon, Pres. Trump says, "I feel very badly. I haven't been dealing with him for a long period of time." https://t.co/ISfNJPWfRd pic.twitter.com/ZrpiMbaKJ5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 20, 2020

After listing the lengthy group of people in Trumpworld who have been accused of federal crimes, a reporter asks what all the lawlessness says about the President's judgment.



Trump: "Well, I have no idea." pic.twitter.com/MFUXWlyMco August 20, 2020

Is Mexico going to pay Steve Bannon’s bail? — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 20, 2020

RUSSIA: Putin Critic Alexey Navalny Allegedly Poisoned by Toxin in His Tea

Trump punts on a question about the hospitalization of Navalny. As always, he refuses to criticize Putin. pic.twitter.com/IAqDrWkX6l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2020

PLENTY TO HIDE: A Judge Once Again Ruled That New York Prosecutors Can Get Trump’s Tax Returns

"The Supreme Court shouldn't have allowed this to happen" — Trump whines about a court ruling that he has to turn over his tax returns pic.twitter.com/hjTvlein5z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2020

SHOCK: Randy Rainbow’s Racist & Transphobic Tweets Resurface Online. Rainbow has since attempted to delete his controversial tweets, all of which were published between 2010 and 2016.

a play in two acts, starring @RandyRainbow, liberal icon and champion of WOC pic.twitter.com/tJTAyrxlcT — Charlotte A. Cavatica (@cavaticat) August 17, 2020

STATE TV: Tucker Rolls Out Sarah Palin To Say The Word ‘Prostitute’ About Kamala Harris

While discussing the media's treatment of Kamala Harris, Sarah Palin says she wouldn't have "prostituted" herself and her positions to get better coverage when she was a VP candidate. pic.twitter.com/uJBjuuyCo9 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 20, 2020

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: Trevor Noah Goes Off on Fox News For Claiming Kamala Harris Isn’t ‘Black Enough’: ‘Would She Have Been Black Enough to Get Redlined?’

NOT SO CUTE: Netflix Apologizes For “Inappropriate” ‘Cuties’ Poster That Was Criticized For Sexualizing Children

‘WHITE MEN WANT THEIR POWER’: Billy Porter unleashes his passion for politics and doesn’t hold back

RIGHT ON CUE: Coronavirus case at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally prompts health department warning

INFLUENCE THIS: The Mayor Of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, Ordered For The Power To Be Shut Off At The TikTok Influencer House

HEALING THYSELF: Dr. Anthony Fauci Reveals He Underwent Surgery to Remove Polyp from Vocal Cord

Dr Anthony Fauci had an operation today to remove a polyp on his vocal cord. He had general anesthesia and texted me after to let me know he was doing ok. Doctors have advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover. — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) August 20, 2020

PLANET IN PERIL: California’s raging fires force thousands to flee homes; at least 2 die fighting blazes

WATCH: This car drove down a road surrounded by flames in Ben Lomond, California on August 19. More than 20 major wildfires and hundreds of smaller fires are burning throughout the state, destroying dozens of buildings and forcing thousands of people to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/iLf4dcCNZp — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) August 20, 2020

INSTAGRAM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Leslie Jordan listening to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ for the first time is all of us

GOOD RIDDANCE: ‘Tiger King’ Zoo Is Officially Closed According to Reports

‘MY FUTURE’: Billie Eilish: ‘Donald Trump is destroying our country & everything we care about’



NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Katy Perry, “What Makes A Woman”

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Sean Austin