PGA Golfer Scott Piercy Posts Homophobic Meme About Pete Buttigieg, Reveals He’s a QAnon Follower

PGA golfer Scott Piercy apologized on Tuesday after posting a homophobic meme featuring Pete Buttigieg on his Instagram page. The meme featured Pepe the Frog, the cartoon character that was co-opted as an icon by the alt-right, reading a news script for “QNN” about Buttigieg with the chyron “Peter Pulls Out Early From Behind.”

Piercy, in another posting, also revealed himself to be a follower of QAnon, the alt-right conspiracy theory involving a “deep state” plot against the government which the FBI has classified as a possible source of domestic terrorism.

Golf Digest reports: “Though Piercy has a modest following on his social-media handles, his posts drew immediate criticism on social media for their hate, ignorance, and bigotry. Many wondered if it violated the PGA Tour’s ‘conduct unbecoming of a professional” mandate.'”

Piercy “apologized” on Tuesday in another posting to his Instagram account.”Whenever I post my intent is NEVER to offend. I want to apologize if any of my recent story posts have been offensive. I will do better!”

The PGA Tour responded to a Golf Digest inquiry about the posting: “We were made aware of Scott’s post and are disappointed in the lack of judgement used.”