Queer Man Celebrates After Appearing with Lover on Durex Condom Billboard: ‘I Am Beyond Proud’

Michael Allsop, a Belfast-born creative, celebrated with an emotional Instagram post after appearing on a billboard for Durex condoms for a campaign called “challenge the norms.” Northern Ireland only recently began allowing same-sex marriages. Scroll through for photos, below.

Said Allsop in an Instagram post: “I am beyond proud to be part of such an incredible campaign with such an important message. Breaking down the pressure and stereotypes around sex and allowing people to enjoy their bodies. This campaign is very personal to me. Growing up in Belfast, and being from an Irish Catholic background, the words QUEER and GAY were often considered dirty words.”

“After a long hard battle with the internalised homophobia and sexism that I was taught from a young age, I embarked on a journey of self acceptance, love and growth,” he continued. “This is when I learnt how to accept myself.

At around 17 years old I took a vow that as I grew older I would be the QUEER that I needed to see when I was 12 years old. That 12 year old boy who was really struggling and couldn’t see a way out. Every day I try to present my authentic self, even though at times it has been hard or has lead to harassment. Now, here I am with my love Sean on a billboard celebrating love and sex and being real. Feeling very proud of myself and I hope someone who is struggling sees this post or the ad and it helps them to hold on and fight for a brighter future.”

Metro reports: “The pictures in the campaign, taken by photographer Emily Scarlett Romain, were shared with the tagline ‘Challenge the norms’ and also included 75 images covering all ethnicities, orientations, body types, shapes, and sizes as picked by the Kintzing agency.”