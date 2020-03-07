‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Finalist Danny Tidwell Dead at 35

Dancer Danny Tidwell, who became well-known as a finalist on the reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance, has died in a car accident at the age of 35.

Tidwell’s death was reported by his adoptive brother, choreographer Travis Wall, in a post on Instagram.

Wrote Wall: “My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother . And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time. 💔💔💔”