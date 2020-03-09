Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar in Self Quarantine After Coronavirus Contact at CPAC as White House Worries for Trump

Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced on Sunday that they have put themselves in quarantine after exposure to an individual with coronavirus at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) several days ago.

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

Wrote Cruz: “I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy. Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.”

Gosar also released a statement on Twitter.

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. March 9, 2020

The Washington Post reports that Trump “was photographed shaking hands with Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, who confirmed that he had been in direct contact with the infected man” putting him “just two degrees of separation away from the virus.”

The paper adds: “There is growing tension among Trump administration officials, who now view the rapidly spreading outbreak as a black swan event that could consume the president’s fourth year in office, even as Trump remains reluctant to see much cause for concern, according to White House officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal mood.”