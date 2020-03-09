Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden, Will Join Him at Michigan Campaign Event

Senator and former presidential candidate Cory Booker has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Booker made the announcement in a tweet Monday morning.

Wrote Booker: “The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.”

The NYT reports: “Mr. Booker will also campaign alongside Mr. Biden in Flint., Mich., earlier in the day and attend a fund-raiser with him. The event in Michigan, which holds its delegate-heavy primary on Tuesday, will be yet another public show of moderate Democratic support for the former vice president on the eve of a major vote in the presidential race.”